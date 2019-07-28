VanMeter will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

VanMeter will enter the lineup for a fourth straight game, drawing starts at three different positions over that stretch. His versatility and hot bat -- he's recorded a home run and multiple hits in three consecutive contests -- should continue to earn him at least semi-regular work, and VanMeter's outlook for the final two months of the season could improve further if the Reds end up dealing away the expiring contracts of Yasiel Puig and/or Scooter Gennett prior to Wednesday's trade deadline.