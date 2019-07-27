VanMeter went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

VanMeter smacked a solo blast to center field in the second inning, but it would be the last time the Reds would score in the contest. Since being brought back to the big leagues July 18, he's 9-for-19 with three home runs and five RBI over eight contests.

