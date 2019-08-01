Reds' Josh VanMeter: Heads to bench
VanMeter is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves.
VanMeter has started six of the past seven games, going 11-for-21 (.524) with three home runs, one stolen base and a 4:2 BB:K during that stretch. The versatile 24-year-old is expected see his fair share of opportunities against righties following the departures of Yasiel Puig and Scooter Gennett, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener with southpaw Max Fried starting for the Braves. Jose Peraza is starting at second base in this one, with Aristides Aquino starting in right field and Phillip Ervin in left.
