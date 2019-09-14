VanMeter went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

VanMeter launched a two-run homer off Mike Leake in the fourth inning, which proved to give Cincinatti the lead for good. The 24-year-old second baseman now has seven long balls on the season while batting .247/.336/.424 across 84 games.