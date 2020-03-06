VanMeter is 6-for-13 so far in spring training and is hoping to convince the Reds to keep him on the Opening Day roster in a utility role, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.

VanMeter slugged his way on to the Reds' 40-man roster last season, but struggled towards the end of the year. Now that they've acquired Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama, his path to playing time isn't obvious. It the helps that he's versatile, having played left field, first base, second base and third base all last season.