Reds' Josh VanMeter: Makes impact as leadoff man
VanMeter went 2-for-4 with two runs and his fifth stolen base of the season Tuesday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Padres.
For the first time this season, VanMeter occupied the leadoff spot, with skipper David Bell electing to slot normal table setter Nick Senzel seventh in the lineup. The arrangement paid dividends, as VanMeter helped put the Reds on the board in the first inning. After reaching on a base hit, VanMeter stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Austin Hedges before scoring on Aristides Aquino's single. With southpaw Matt Strahm starting for the Padres in Wednesday's series finale, VanMeter will drop to eighth in the order, but the rookie may have earned himself more opportunities atop the lineup versus right-handed pitching after Tuesday's performance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak and Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...