VanMeter went 2-for-4 with two runs and his fifth stolen base of the season Tuesday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Padres.

For the first time this season, VanMeter occupied the leadoff spot, with skipper David Bell electing to slot normal table setter Nick Senzel seventh in the lineup. The arrangement paid dividends, as VanMeter helped put the Reds on the board in the first inning. After reaching on a base hit, VanMeter stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Austin Hedges before scoring on Aristides Aquino's single. With southpaw Matt Strahm starting for the Padres in Wednesday's series finale, VanMeter will drop to eighth in the order, but the rookie may have earned himself more opportunities atop the lineup versus right-handed pitching after Tuesday's performance.