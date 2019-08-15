VanMeter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Freddy Galvis will draw a second straight start at second base after going 4-for-5 in Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals, leaving no room in the infield for VanMeter. The rookie ended up sticking in the lineup in left field Wednesday, but he'll cede that position to Phillip Ervin in the series opener. Considering Jesse Winker is just getting a day off and typically serves as the main option in left field versus right-handed pitching, it may be difficult for VanMeter maintaining a regular role unless manager David Bell is willing to limit Galvis to part-time duty.