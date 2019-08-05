VanMeter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Though he looked primed to fill a full-time role for the Reds after the team dealt away Yasiel Puig and Scooter Gennett prior to last week's deadline, VanMeter now finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. Rather than leaning on direct replacements in the everyday lineup for either Puig or Gennett, manager David Bell may look to take a committee approach to fill the two spots. Along with VanMeter, Aristides Aquino, Phillip Ervin, Derek Dietrich and Jose Peraza are the main candidates to see added opportunities at either second base or in the corner outfield.