VanMeter will be held out of Cactus League games through Wednesday's off day due to a lower leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The injury apparently started as shin splits and has been bothersome throughout spring training, and it finally forced him to exit Saturday's contest. VanMeter is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a utility role, so any extended absence from spring games will be detrimental for his chances.