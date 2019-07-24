VanMeter went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

The rookie set a new career high in hits while launching his second career big-league homer. VanMeter is now slashing a solid .267/.371/.433 through 37 games, as he solidifies his spot as a utility player for the Reds.

