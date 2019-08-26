VanMeter went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and an additional run Sunday in the Reds' 9-8 loss to the Pirates.

VanMeter put his expansive skill set on display in the series finale in Pittsburgh, showcasing a blend of speed, power and on-base skills while occupying the leadoff spot for Cincinnati. The Reds look inclined to keep VanMeter in the table-setting role versus right-handed pitching, as he'll slot in atop the order Monday against the Marlins even though Nick Senzel (thumb) is back from a two-game absence.