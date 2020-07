VanMeter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

The Reds have an opening at second base after Mike Moustakas (illness) was moved to the COVID-19 injured list, and VanMeter is presumably viewed as the top replacement. However, the lefty-hitting VanMeter may end up settling into the strong side of a platoon at the position with the righty-hitting Kyle Farmer, who draws the nod at the keystone in Monday's series opener with southpaw Jon Lester starting for the Cubs.