VanMeter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

VanMeter played both ends of the Reds' doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday with the Cardinals, going 2-for-14 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs across the four contests. He'll receive a well-deserved breather for Monday's day game as Phillip Ervin checks in for him in left field.

