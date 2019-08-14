VanMeter is starting in left field for Wednesday's game against the Nats, and he's one of the two players most affected by the Reds' acquisition of Freddy Galvis, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

VanMeter could end up getting more of his playing at left field rather than second base, and could end up sitting out a little more often. Jose Peraza also appears to be blocked more than usual as a result of this move.