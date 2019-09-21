VanMeter was sent home Saturday with flu-like symptoms, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

We knew VanMeter was scratched from the lineup, and we now know that it's the flu bug, specifically. VanMeter was one of five Reds sent home and it sounds like most of the team has been sick since it left Seattle. The Mets are starting a lefty (Steven Matz) in the series finale, so don't expect VanMeter back in the lineup until next week.