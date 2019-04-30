VanMeter went 4-for-5 with three home runs, eight RBI, four runs and a walk Monday in Triple-A Louisville's 15-4 win over Toledo.

VanMeter looks to be one of the biggest winners of the International League implementing the same baseball that's been used in the majors this season. After managing only 12 home runs in 483 plate appearances between Triple-A and Double-A Pensacola in 2018, VanMeter has already left the yard 11 times in 25 games with Louisville. The 24-year-old has exhibited the increased power without sacrificing the solid plate skills he demonstrated during his prior stops in the minors, as he's walked in 11.9 percent of his plate appearances while striking out a palatable 18.3 percent of the time. VanMeter doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster and isn't a premium defender in the infield, but if he continues to punish Triple-A pitching, it wouldn't be surprising if the Reds gave him a look as a utility man later this season.