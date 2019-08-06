VanMeter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

The Reds are going with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Angels lefty Jose Suarez, so VanMeter and Jesse Winker will head to the bench while Jose Peraza and Phillip Ervin pick up starts at second base and in left field, respectively. Since the Reds dealt away Yasiel Puig and Scooter Gennett prior to the July 31 deadline, VanMeter has started in only two of the team's six games, with each of those absences coming against southpaw starters or primary pitchers. With that in mind, VanMeter still looks to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role for the Reds.