Reds' Josh VanMeter: Sitting out against lefty
VanMeter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
The Reds are going with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Angels lefty Jose Suarez, so VanMeter and Jesse Winker will head to the bench while Jose Peraza and Phillip Ervin pick up starts at second base and in left field, respectively. Since the Reds dealt away Yasiel Puig and Scooter Gennett prior to the July 31 deadline, VanMeter has started in only two of the team's six games, with each of those absences coming against southpaw starters or primary pitchers. With that in mind, VanMeter still looks to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role for the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...