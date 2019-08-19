VanMeter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

VanMeter started each of the Reds' past four games at first base and should see the majority of his action at that position for the foreseeable future with Joey Votto (back) moving to the injured list Sunday. The Reds will likely continue to deploy the lefty-hitting rookie as part of a platoon regardless of where he plays, so his absence from Monday's lineup doesn't come as much of a surprise with southpaw Eric Lauer toeing the rubber for San Diego. Kyle Farmer picks up the start at first base in VanMeter's stead.