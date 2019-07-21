VanMeter went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old rookie has 14 homers in 49 Triple-A games this year, but Saturday's blast was his first long ball in the majors through 33 contests. VanMeter is now slashing .255/.377/.373 with the Reds while seeing action at four different positions -- left field (10 games), second base (five games), third base (four games) and first base (two games).

