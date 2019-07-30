Reds' Josh VanMeter: Starting streak ends
VanMeter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
VanMeter heads to the bench after starting each of the past five contests while going 10-for-18 with three home runs, two doubles, two walks, seven runs and four RBI. The hot run raised VanMeter's OPS up to .948 across 86 plate appearances this season and could motivate the Reds to find more avenues to playing time for the versatile 24-year-old. VanMeter would be one of the top beneficiaries if the 49-55 Reds elect to move Yasiel Puig and/or Scooter Gennett prior to Wednesday's trade deadline, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that both impending free agents are "in play" for potential deals.
