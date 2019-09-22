VanMeter (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

A healthy VanMeter may have been held out Sunday anyway against left-hander Steven Matz, but the illness ensures he will not take the field Sunday for the second day in a row. With a team off day Monday, VanMeter will get an additional day to rest before the Reds' next game Tuesday against the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories