VanMeter was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Kyle Farmer (concussion) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move, allowing VanMeter to rejoin the Reds just eight days after his previous demotion. The 24-year-old utility man has done little with this big-league opportunities this season, compiling a .222/.340/.289 triple-slash in 30 games (53 plate appearances).

