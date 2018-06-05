Reds' Josiah Gray: Lands with Reds at pick 72

The Reds have selected Gray with the 72nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Gray is an interesting scouting find out of Division II school Le Moyne, where he worked as a two-way player. His future is on the mound, however, as his fastball has been up to 96 mph, and he has improved at holding his velocity deeper into starts. His slider is his best secondary pitch, but it needs refinement, and his changeup lags well behind as a below-average offering. Given that repertoire and his fringe-average control, Gray's future is likely in the bullpen, although the Reds wouldn't have anything to lose by trying him as a starting pitcher initially.