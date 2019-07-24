Reds' Juan Graterol: Exits after taking foul tip to mask
Graterol exited Wednesday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the third inning after taking a foul tip off the mask, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The Reds have had pretty bad luck this year with catcher injuries, as Tucker Barnhart, Curt Casali and Kyle Farmer are all on the shelf already. Ryan Lavarnway replaced Graterol and is now the lone healthy catcher on the roster. Graterol should be considered day-to-day for now.
