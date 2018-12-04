Reds' Juan Graterol: Latches on with Reds
Graterol signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, according to the Greeneville Reds' play-by-play announcer Justin Rocke.
Graterol will report to Triple-A Louisville, where he'll serve as organizational catching depth. The 29-year-old backstop spent most of the 2018 season at Triple-A (with affiliates of the Twins and Angels), hitting a combined .301/.330/.354 across 58 games. He owns a career .217/.227/.274 slash line in 61 games across parts of three big-league seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...