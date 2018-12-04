Graterol signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, according to the Greeneville Reds' play-by-play announcer Justin Rocke.

Graterol will report to Triple-A Louisville, where he'll serve as organizational catching depth. The 29-year-old backstop spent most of the 2018 season at Triple-A (with affiliates of the Twins and Angels), hitting a combined .301/.330/.354 across 58 games. He owns a career .217/.227/.274 slash line in 61 games across parts of three big-league seasons.