Graterol (head) is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rockies.

Grateral was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after taking a foul tip off his mask. The Reds can ill afford to go down another catcher with Tucker Barnhart (oblique), Curt Casali (knee) and Kyle Farmer (concussion) already on the injured list. Ryan Lavarnway is starting at catcher and batting ninth Friday.