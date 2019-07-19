Graterol is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

It appears that the absence from the lineup is just a routine day off for the 30-year-old, who went 2-for-8 with one RBI in back-to-back starts filling in for Curt Casali (knee), Tucker Barnhart (oblique) and Kyle Farmer (concussion). Ryan Lavarnway is starting at catcher, batting ninth.