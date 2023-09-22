Aguiar logged a 4.28 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB in 54.2 innings across 11 starts for Double-A Chattanooga.

His 3.60 FIP and 20.7 K-BB% paint a better picture for evaluating Aguiar's first run at Double-A. A 6-foot-3 righty with a mid-90s fastball that regularly touched 97 mph in the second half of the season, Aguiar had a breakout campaign while logging 125 innings across High-A and Double-A. In addition to his plus fastball, Aguiar has a solid slider and changeup and generated groundballs at close to a 50 percent clip (50.6 GB% at High-A, 47.7 GB% at Double-A).