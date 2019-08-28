Tazawa (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, retiring two of the six batters he faced and giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits.

Tazawa signed a minor-league deal with Cincinnati on Aug. 11 but hadn't made his organizational debut until this week while tending to the unspecified injury. With the minor-league season nearing its end, Tazawa probably won't have enough time to prove his health and make a serious run at earning a September callup.