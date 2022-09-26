Dunn (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dunn looked like a potential shutdown candidate when he landed on the 15-day injured list Sept. 15 with right shoulder tightness, but his latest shoulder issue apparently isn't severe as the one that kept him shelved for the first three months of the 2022 campaign. According to Nightengale, Dunn is expected to toss around 50-to-55 pitches Tuesday, with that sort of workload implying that the Reds intend to bring him back as a starter once he's activated from the IL. If all goes well Tuesday, Dunn could be a candidate to take over Chase Anderson's spot in the Cincinnati rotation Sunday in Chicago against the Cubs.