Dunn (shoulder) is listed as the Reds' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Manager David Bell acknowledged that Dunn experienced tightness in his right shoulder coming out of the Reds' 5-1 win over the Cardinals a week ago, but the 26-year-old was apparently able to compete a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. Dunn will be back on the mound Tuesday on six days' rest, looking to build on what's been a promising run of starts as the season winds down. Over his last three starts, Dunn has turned in a 2.40 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 13 over 15 innings.