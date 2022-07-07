Dunn (shoulder) struck out four over 2.2 scoreless innings Wednesday in his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. He allowed two earned runs on no hits and two walks.

According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Reds manager David Bell said that Dunn was pulled from the start earlier than expected Wednesday due to a particularly strenuous inning rather than any sort of setback with his strained right shoulder. Dunn was able to do some extra throwing in the bullpen after his exit, adding to the total of 48 pitches he tossed in the start. Dunn is being built up a starter and should be ready to return after the All-Star break, though it's unclear if Cincinnati will clear a spot for him in the big-league rotation right away.