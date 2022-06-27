Dunn (shoulder) struck out one over two innings Sunday in his first rehab start for High-A Dayton. He gave up an earned run on three hits and one walk.

The two-inning appearance was Dunn's first at any level in 2022 after he was placed on the 60-day injured list coming out of spring training with a right shoulder strain. Though the Reds don't have a spot available for him in the big-league rotation at present, Dunn is expected to be built up for a starting role during his 30-day rehab window. He'll likely make at least two or three more starts in the minors before being activated.