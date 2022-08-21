Dunn (1-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

Dunn surrendered a double from Tucupita Marcano and a homer from second baseman Rodolfo Castro with one out in the fourth. Due to injury (shoulder), the righty has only had two other outings this season, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against the Mets in his first start and allowing three homers and five runs in 3.2 innings against the Cubs during his second. The 26-year-old's numbers were a bit more serviceable during his previous two seasons with the Mariners, recording a 3.75 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 11 starts in 2021 and a 4.34 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 10 starts in 2020.