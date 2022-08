Dunn (1-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against Philadelphia. He struck out five.

Dunn surrendered a solo home run from outfielder Kyle Schwarber in the third to give the Phillies the game's first run. This was the fourth start of 2022 for the righty, and it was the first time he pitched more than five innings. The 26-year-old has allowed three hits or more and two walks or more in each of his four outings.