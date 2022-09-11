Dunn (1-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over three innings in a 7-6 loss against the Brewers. He struck out one.

The Brewers had little trouble against Dunn on Sunday, as he surrendered three homers on the day, including back-to-back jacks to Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez in the second inning. Sunday marks Dunn's second straight with more walks than strikeouts, displaying yet again his lack of command. He will take a 6.10 ERA into his next start.