Dunn and the Reds agreed on a one-year, $900,000 contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Dunn and the Reds will avoid arbitration now after coming to an agreement Friday. The right-hander started seven games with Cincinnati in 2022, producing an inflated 6.10 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 21 punchouts over 31 innings. Due to the lack of proven arms on the Reds, Dunn will likely earn a spot in the starting rotation to open 2023.