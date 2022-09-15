Dunn was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 12.

Dunn was slated to start Friday's game against the Cardinals, but he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least late September. The Reds haven't announced who will take Dunn's place in the rotation, but they'll get a boost to their rotation this weekend since Hunter Greene (shoulder) is on track to return Saturday. While Dunn will be eligible to return Sept. 27, it's possible that the Reds elect to keep him out for the remainder of the season since the team isn't in postseason contention.