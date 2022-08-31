Dunn allowed a run on three hits and a hit batsman while striking out four in four innings of a 5-1 win Tuesday against St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Dunn was effective Tuesday, allowing a solo shot to Tommy Edman but otherwise navigating the Cardinals' lineup favorably. He was removed after four innings despite having thrown 63 pitches and the bottom third of the lineup due to bat. The 26-year-old had walked at least two batters in each of his previous four starts with Cincinnati and also walked at least two in his last six starts for Triple-A Louisville. He's always struggled with issuing too many free passes and while his 10.1 percent walk rate through 23.1 innings this season is below-average, it is easily the best mark of his big-league career. His next start will likely be early next week against the Cubs in Chicago.