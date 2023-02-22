Dunn is currently limited in Reds camp due to unspecified discomfort, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dunn threw a bullpen session last week, but he has yet to return to the mound at the Reds' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona. This is concerning news for a pitcher who logged only 81.1 total major-league innings (18 starts) between the 2021-2022 campaigns due to right shoulder troubles. He has presumably been sent for tests, and it might already be safe to rule him out for a potential spot in Cincinnati's season-opening rotation.