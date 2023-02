Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that Dunn (shoulder) will miss a significant portion of spring training, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dunn had to essentially sit out a full calendar year between the summer of 2021 and the summer of 2022 because of a right shoulder injury, and that area began barking again last week in Reds camp. The 27-year-old can comfortably be ruled out for the beginning of the 2023 regular season. There's no exact timetable at the moment.