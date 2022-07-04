Dunn (shoulder) made the second start of his rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Louisville, striking out four over three perfect innings.

Dunn threw 36 pitches (26 strikes) in the outing, then tossed 14 more pitches out of the bullpen to reach his expected count heading into the night, according to Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Assuming the Reds are planning on having Dunn build up for starting duty, he'll likely require two more rehab outings before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.