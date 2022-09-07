Dunn allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one in 4.2 innings in a 9-3 loss Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Tuesday's start highlighted two of Dunn's weaknesses, control and keeping the ball in the park. The 26-year-old threw just 45 of his 81 pitches for strikes and allowed a solo homer to Ian Happ in the first and a two-run shot to Seiya Suzuki in the fifth. Dunn had been dealing with shoulder tightness since his last start but was cleared to pitch Tuesday. In 28 innings for Cincinnati he's allowed nine homers and has a 20:14 K:BB. The righty has exceeded five innings in just one of his six starts.