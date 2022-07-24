Dunn (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Dunn opened the season on the 60-day injured list the right shoulder strain that also plagued him in 2021 with the Mariners, but he's now healthy and will remain in the minors after a six-start rehab assignment. The right-hander made five starts for Louisville during the rehab stint and will remain there after posting a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 18 innings.