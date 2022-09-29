Dunn (shoulder) struck out four over three scoreless innings in his rehab start Tuesday from Triple-A Louisville. He allowed no hits and issued two walks in the 46-pitch outing.

According to MLB.com, Reds manager David Bell relayed that Bell said he felt the best he has at any point this season following Tuesday's rehab appearance, suggesting he's no longer experiencing any discomfort in his right shoulder. Cincinnati has already set its rotation for the remaining six games of the season, so Dunn will work out of the bullpen once activated from the 15-day injured list. Bell said that Dunn is expected to rejoin the Reds in Chicago over the weekend, so he could be activated at some point during the team's series with the Cubs.