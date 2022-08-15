Dunn allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Dunn served up three home runs in the rough outing, including a two-run shot to Patrick Wisdom in the second inning and another two-run homer in the fourth to Yan Gomes. The 26-year-old righty has given up four home runs through two starts (8.1 innings) at the big-league level this season. His 6.92 ERA with Triple-A Louisville won't inspire much confidence, either. Assuming Dunn gets another turn in the rotation -- mostly due to Cincinnati's injury situation -- he's expected to start in Pittsburgh next weekend.