The Reds will recall Dunn from Triple-A Louisville on Monday to start their series opener against the Mets in New York, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After a long stint on the injured list to begin the season while recovering from a shoulder injury, Dunn was activated July 24 and optioned to Triple-A following a six-start rehab assignment. Dunn wasn't particularly sharp during his rehab stint, but he did post a respectable 3.75 ERA over 11 big-league starts last season with Seattle. Over his seven outings at Triple-A spanning 26 innings, Dunn has compiled a 6.92 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 23:16 K:BB.