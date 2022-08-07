Dunn will be recalled to start Monday's game against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Due to a shoulder injury, Dunn has not appeared in a game for the Reds since being acquired from the Mariners in March, but he is set to make both his team and season debut Monday. Dunn was not particularly sharp during his rehab stint, but he did post a respectable 3.75 ERA over 11 big-league starts last season.
