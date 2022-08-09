The Reds list Dunn as their scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cubs at Great American Ball Park.

After getting a call-up from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Dunn will wind up with a two-start week while the Reds are short on healthy rotation opens with Hunter Greene (shoulder) and Robert Dugger (shoulder) both going on the injured list in recent days. Dunn was dealt the loss in his Reds debut Monday against the Mets, covering 4.2 innings and striking out two while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks.