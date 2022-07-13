Dunn (shoulder) struck out two and gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over four innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Louisville.

Dunn built up to 74 pitches (43 strikes) in the fourth start of a rehab assignment that began June 26. Since the Reds don't have a spot in the rotation available for Dunn at the moment, he'll likely make one more start for Louisville before the organization activates him from the 60-day injured list following the All-Star break. Dunn may need an injury to one of the Reds' other starters or a trade of Luis Castillo or Tyler Mahle prior to the Aug. 2 deadline before getting a look in the big-league rotation.